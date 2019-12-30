Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT at $23.67

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $84,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 234,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 18.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

