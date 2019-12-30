Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $110.41

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.41.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.
In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,465. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BMRN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. 686,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,965. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 1.31.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
