Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $110.41

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,465. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. 686,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,965. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 1.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.