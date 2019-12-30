Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. Corcept Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 610,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,787. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.