Brokerages Anticipate HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter.

HBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Doherty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Also, EVP Diane H. Lanier bought 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $1,658,099.00. Insiders purchased 129,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,405 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 72,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,080. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.