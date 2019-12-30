Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to report sales of $146.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.19 million to $146.80 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $132.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $574.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.08 million to $574.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $605.82 million, with estimates ranging from $603.20 million to $608.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 22,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,170. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

