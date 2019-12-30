Brickblock Price Tops $0.0242 on Exchanges (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. Brickblock has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $17,541.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Brickblock alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057262 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00084429 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000927 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00068894 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,386.70 or 0.99530133 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock Token Profile

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Brickblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brickblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.