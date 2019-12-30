Bread (BRD) Trading Down 3% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and Kucoin. Bread has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and approximately $860,513.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00194355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.01338750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Tokenomy and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

