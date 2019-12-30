BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.16 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00064470 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,188,869,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,208,707 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

