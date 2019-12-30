BlockStamp Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,220.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $29,220.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

999 (999) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039983 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000753 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004193 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000747 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,701,310 coins and its circulating supply is 26,158,344 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.