BitTube (TUBE) Price Up 56.4% Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last week, BitTube has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $67,361.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00629763 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001723 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 224,772,173 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

