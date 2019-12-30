BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Cap Hits $6.62 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $36.89 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

