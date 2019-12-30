BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on BFRA shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital downgraded BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 23.35%.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

