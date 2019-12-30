BiblePay Market Capitalization Achieves $282,441.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $282,441.00 and approximately $4,833.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,927,911,514 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

