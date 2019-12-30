Benz Price Tops $0.0001 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Benz has a market cap of $356.00 and approximately $603.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. Over the last week, Benz has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00193285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.01346077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00125042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.