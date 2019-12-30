Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.0854 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a market capitalization of $94,309.00 and $1,188.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00642138 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,242,520 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,648 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

