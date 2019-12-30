Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

TBBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $738.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.76 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $252,686.25. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $990,844.26. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3,288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

