BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.33

Headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted BAE Systems’ analysis:

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 576 ($7.58) price target (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 613 ($8.06) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616 ($8.10).

LON:BA traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 579.60 ($7.62). 2,941,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 571.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 544.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.