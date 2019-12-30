B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded B. Riley Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a market cap of $685.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 29.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

