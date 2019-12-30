Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of AUG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,960. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Auryn Resources in the second quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auryn Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

