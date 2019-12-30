Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.13 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Aurora has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $11.13 million and $802,340.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.14 or 0.06107647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029858 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

