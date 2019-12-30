Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) Director Sells C$17,050.00 in Stock

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) Director Alfred Lenarciak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total transaction of C$17,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at C$94,259.22.

ARU opened at C$4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.33, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.26 million and a P/E ratio of -10.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.91. Aurania Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$2.18 and a one year high of C$4.50.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

