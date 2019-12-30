Augur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.33 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $101.96 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $9.27 or 0.00125542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, AirSwap, Liqui, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Mercatox, Koinex, Bitbns, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Bitsane, Kraken, Livecoin, Ethfinex, BitBay, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Cryptopia, ABCC, BX Thailand, Crex24, Zebpay, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

