Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Continued rise in demand for loans, change in deposit mix, inorganic growth strategy and improving credit quality are expected to continue supporting the company's profitability. Given a solid liquidity position, it is expected to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, relatively lower interest rates will likely put pressure on margins, thus hurting revenue growth. Moreover, higher expenses (mainly resulting from rise in technology costs and inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. Further, the company's increased dependence on commercial loans remains a concern.”

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASB. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,991 shares in the company, valued at $902,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 342.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 518,159 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 90.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 114,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.