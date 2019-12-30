Asian Dragon (AD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,398.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $65,669.00 and approximately $2,398.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. One Asian Dragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

999 (999) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039983 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004193 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000747 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,777 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.