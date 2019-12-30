Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post $450,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $10.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 136,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -2.97. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.