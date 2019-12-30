Analyzing Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) & Advanced Oxygen Technologies (NASDAQ:AOXY)

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pico and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pico has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pico and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pico $13.05 million 16.99 -$3.33 million N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 6.59 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pico.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Pico shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Pico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pico and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pico 31.37% 3.88% 3.82% Advanced Oxygen Technologies -267.24% -35.50% -15.94%

Summary

Pico beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

