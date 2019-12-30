Analysts Set Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Target Price at $5.33

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 207,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,001. The stock has a market cap of $256.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $40,778.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,206,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,039.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,464.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,096 shares of company stock worth $142,179 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 99.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

