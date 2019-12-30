Analysts Set Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) PT at $10.13

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 151.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $299.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.59. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

