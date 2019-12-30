Analysts Expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.10 Million

Brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to announce $600.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.90 million to $602.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $775.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 325,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.31. 1,011,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.54. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

