Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities cut Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 75.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 19.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 334,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.