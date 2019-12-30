Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities cut Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 75.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 19.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 334,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

