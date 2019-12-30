Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $33.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

