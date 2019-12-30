Analysts Expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $190.17 million, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.56. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

