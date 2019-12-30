Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $32.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.79 million to $33.56 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $29.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $127.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.33 million to $133.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.45 million, with estimates ranging from $128.66 million to $134.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Getty Realty by 285.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 8.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

GTY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 157,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

