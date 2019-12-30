Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $32.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.79 million to $33.56 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $29.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $127.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.33 million to $133.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.45 million, with estimates ranging from $128.66 million to $134.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Getty Realty by 285.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 8.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
GTY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 157,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $35.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.
