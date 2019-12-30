Analysts Anticipate AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.37. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.72. 1,112,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.57. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

