Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07

Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of EASI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.67. 4,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964. Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

