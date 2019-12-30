Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 0.4%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.60 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66.90 ($0.88), approximately 485,640 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.20 ($0.88).

AMGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amigo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64, a current ratio of 22.39 and a quick ratio of 22.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Amigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Stephan Wilcke sold 1,506,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £948,878.28 ($1,248,195.58).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

