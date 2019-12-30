Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2484 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,448 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

