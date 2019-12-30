Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Short Interest Update

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,550,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 22,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,209.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,451,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $9,072,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 532.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 905,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 762,100 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $6,776,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.6% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,925,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

