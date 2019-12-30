Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allied Motion Technologies.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $252,686.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,489,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,934. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,813,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.08. 47,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $452.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

