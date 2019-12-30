Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.62 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $116.62 million and $40.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003157 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00192861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.01347752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00124659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,026,980,891 coins and its circulating supply is 495,709,048 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

