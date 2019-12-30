AirSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.18 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One AirSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX and OKEx. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.01323248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, IDEX, AirSwap, Kyber Network, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

