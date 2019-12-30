Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001813 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Tokenomy, Zebpay and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $39.69 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000567 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 342,007,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,186,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, IDAX, OOOBTC, Koinex, Liqui, Binance, Zebpay, BigONE, LATOKEN, Crex24, Kyber Network, FCoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, HADAX, ZB.COM, Bithumb, HitBTC, Mercatox, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

