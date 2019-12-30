Advanced Technology Coin Price Down 41% Over Last Week (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $24,993.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 41% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,187,246 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.