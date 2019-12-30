ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Trading Up 16.5%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) shares were up 16.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88, approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,887% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $441.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

