Adriatic Metals Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:ADT) Shares Down 0.3%

Adriatic Metals Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:ADT)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.51 ($1.07) and last traded at A$1.56 ($1.10), approximately 248,189 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.56 ($1.11).

The stock has a market cap of $276.35 million and a PE ratio of -51.83.

Get Adriatic Metals Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Cronin 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Vare Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.