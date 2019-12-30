ADES International (LON:ADES) Trading Up 1.3%

ADES International Holding PLC (LON:ADES) was up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), approximately 188,824 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,164% from the average daily volume of 14,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.35 ($0.15).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADES International in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get ADES International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 634.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 758.34.

In related news, insider Mohamed Farouk purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,550.38). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $663,000.

About ADES International (LON:ADES)

ADES International Holding Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, including drilling and work over services. It also provides accommodation, catering, and other barge based support services; project services, such as outsourcing various operating projects for clients comprising maintenance and repair services; and production services.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ADES International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADES International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.