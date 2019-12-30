Adelphoi (ADL) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a market cap of $78,839.00 and $160.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

