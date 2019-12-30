Achain (ACT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $552,667.00

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, Bitbns, CoinEgg and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Achain has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $552,667.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.01321829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00122670 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, HitBTC, Huobi, Indodax, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, Koinex, Bitinka, Cobinhood and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

