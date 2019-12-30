Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.96. 317,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,606. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

