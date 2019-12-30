Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $90,050.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, ZBG, CoinBene and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.06106036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex, CoinPlace, CoinBene, Ethfinex, DDEX, YoBit, ZBG, Sistemkoin, Hotbit and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

